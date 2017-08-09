Azerbaijan, Pakistan to deepen cooperation in defense area

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will continue to expand their cooperation in defense area, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Saeed Khan Mohmand said at a press conference in Baku on Tuesday.



The Ambassador said that the two countries have strong cooperation in the area of defense.



"As you know, Azerbaijan has purchased 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircrafts from Pakistan. We will continue deepening our cooperation in defense and organization of military trainings," he said.



The Pakistani diplomat pointed out that the purchase of Super Mushshak aircrafts by Azerbaijan does not mean the termination of negotiations on the purchase of JF Thunder aircrafts.



"We hope to continue negotiations on this issue in the future," Saeed Khan Mohmand said.



Although Azerbaijan has expressed interest in importing JF Thunder aircrafts, no significant deal has been reached yet.



Military and defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is signified by continuous high-level meetings and military agreements.

