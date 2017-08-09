US country music legendary singer Glen Campbell dies at 81

US country music legendary singer Glen Campbell has died Tuesday at 81 after struggling with Alzheimer's disease for years.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," according to a statement posted to his webiste by his family.



Campbell died Tuesday around 10:00 a.m. local time in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer's patients, reported TMZ, a celebrity news website.



In June 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. He performed "Rhinestone Cowboy" as a goodbye at the 2012 Grammy Awards ceremony held on February 12, 2012, his final televised on-stage performance.



Campbell was born on April 22, 1936 in Billstown, Arkansas, the United States. He was one of the most famous rock and country music singers in the 1960s and 1970s in the country, best known for songs such as "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Gentle on My Mind," "Wichita Lineman," and "Country Boy" among others, and also known for hosting a music and comedy variety show called The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour on CBS television from January 1969 through June 1972.



Campbell sold more than 45 million records during his 50 years in show business, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He won 6 Grammy Awards as well as 10 Academy of Country Music Awards in total.



Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, Tennessee; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, according to the statement of his family.

