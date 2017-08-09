Gaijatra festival celebrated in Nepal

A Nepalese kid dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a celebration of the Gaijatra festival, or the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Aug. 8, 2017. Hindus celebrate the festival to honor cows, commemorate departed loved ones. (Xinhua/Pratap Thapa)

A man pulls a cow while participating in a celebration of the Gaijatra festival, or the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Aug. 8, 2017. Hindus celebrate the festival to honor cows, commemorate departed loved ones. (Xinhua/Pratap Thapa)

Nepalese kids perform stick dance during the celebration of Gaijatra festival, or festival of cows in Bhaktapur, Nepal on August 8, 2017. Hindus celebrate the festival to honour cows, commemorate departed loved ones. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)