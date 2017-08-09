Delivery of Xiaomi's latest flagship device Mi6 starts in Bangladesh

A customer (R), who pre-ordered Xiaomi's Mi6 through Bangladeshi second largest mobile operator Robi, receives the smartphone at a store of Robi in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Aug. 8, 2017. Bangladeshi second largest mobile operator Robi's e-commerce portal, Robi Shop, offered a unique opportunity for customers to pre-order leading Chinese mobile brand Xiaomi's latest flagship device Mi6 recently. According to a Robi statement, the delivery of the smartphone started on Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Salim Reza)

Customers look at Xiaomi's Mi6 on a screen at a store of Bangladeshi second largest mobile operator Robi in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Aug. 8, 2017. Bangladeshi second largest mobile operator Robi's e-commerce portal, Robi Shop, offered a unique opportunity for customers to pre-order leading Chinese mobile brand Xiaomi's latest flagship device Mi6 recently. According to a Robi statement, the delivery of the smartphone started on Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Salim Reza)