China, US share early childhood education resources

Chinese and US early childhood education experts met here Tuesday to share resources and experiences in fostering healthy and smart children.



At a seminar in Erikson Institute, a renowned graduate school in child development located in downtown Chicago, the experts discussed a wide range of topics on early childhood education and culture exchange.



Also at the event, Beijing No.1 Kindergarten, Erikson Institute and China Children's Press & Publication Group (CCPPG) signed an agreement to establish a long-term cooperative relationship.



"Exchanging ideas on early childhood education builds up a new bridge between China and the US," Chen Jieqi, senior vice president of Erikson Institute, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the seminar.



Zhang Nan, editor-in-chief of the CCPPG, said that "amity between people holds the key to sound relations between states, and such friendship grows out of close interactions between the peoples."



Cultural exchange should start from childhood, so it is important to have children grow up in a diverse and friendly environment, said Zhang, whose company signed a cooperation agreement last year with Cricket Media, a US publishing house providing award-winning content for children.



"We are glad to share educational resources with CCPPG and hope we can continue our cooperation to develop online to offline content for early childhood education," said Nina Zolt, chief editor of Cricket Media.

