Ukrainian capital introduces discount card to boost tourism

The Ukrainian capital has introduced a discount card for tourists, the so-called Kiev Pass, to attract visitors, the Kiev city administration said Tuesday on its website.



The card gives its holders free entry to 20 Kiev museums, eight galleries, two nightclubs and a zoo.



Besides, the Kiev Pass includes two sightseeing tours across the main attractions of the Ukrainian capital and five metro trips.



The price of the card ranges from 15 euros (about 17 US dollars) for a one-day card to 35 euros (about 41 dollars) for a three-day one.



Tourism in Kiev has been rebounding after a crisis of over three years, with 1.2 million guests visiting the city in the first half of 2017.



This year, Kiev aims to attract 1.5 million foreign tourists and 3 million local visitors.

