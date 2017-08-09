Ukrainian man survives 3 days at sea on inflatable water toy

A Ukrainian man was rescued after drifting on an inflatable water toy in the Black Sea for three days, local media reported Tuesday.



According to reports, 19-year-old Mykhailo Doroshenko was swept out to sea after falling asleep on an inflatable water trampoline on the beach at a Lazurne resort in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.



Upon waking up, Doroshenko found himself stranded in the open sea without water or food.



The man was rescued near the northwest shore of the Crimean peninsula, some 35 nautical miles away from Lazurne, and was suffering from sun stroke and dehydration.



Currently, Doroshenko is undergoing medical treatment and is out of danger.

