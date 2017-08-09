Sri Lanka seeks to strengthen cultural ties with China

Sri Lankan officials have said they hoped to further strengthen cultural ties with China at the opening of a new building of the China Cultural Center in Colombo.



Speaking at the inauguration of the new premises Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Cultural Affairs Palitha Thewarapperuma said Sri Lanka and China had shared a very strong cultural bond since ancient times and the opening of this new building was a historic moment for both countries.



The Chinese Cultural Center in Sri Lanka has been set up as the first in South Asia. Since being established as a formal institution to promote the exchange of cultural and educational ties between the two countries, the center has been actively involved in many programs to promote Chinese culture and language in the island country.



The focus of the China Cultural Center is to provide opportunities to the school children, university students and teachers to learn about China.



Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang said, "the cultural center should not be a center only for Sri Lankans or the Chinese nationals here. It is open for all nationalities from any part of the globe."

