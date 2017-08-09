German-Chinese Law Dictionary launched in Berlin

Compiler of the German-Chinese Law Dictionary Zhou Hengxiang (R) holds the dictionary during a launch ceremony at the Duncker & Humblot Publishing Company in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Aug. 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows copies of German-Chinese Law Dictionary during a launch ceremony at the Duncker & Humblot Publishing Company in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)