Delicious in-flight meal for BRICS Summit

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows the in-flight meal specially made for the upcoming BRICS Summit during a food festival of Chinese airline XiamenAir in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The meal is a mixture of food from five BRICS countries -- Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa. In September, China will host the 9th BRICS Summit in the coastal city of Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Chefs show the in-flight meal specially made for the upcoming BRICS Summit during a food festival of Chinese airline XiamenAir in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 8, 2017. The meal is a mixture of food from five BRICS countries -- Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa. In September, China will host the 9th BRICS Summit in the coastal city of Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Staff members show in-flight meal during a food festival of Chinese airline XiamenAir in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 8, 2017. In September, China will host the 9th BRICS Summit in the coastal city of Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A woman takes photos of in-flight meal during a food festival of Chinese airline XiamenAir in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 8, 2017. In September, China will host the 9th BRICS Summit in the coastal city of Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)