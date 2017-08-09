Crematorium for Thailand's late king to be completed in Sept.

A worker with a wheelcart passes the construction site of the crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2017. The crematorium for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be completed in September, before it is put to use during a five-day royal funeral scheduled from October 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows the scaffoldings set up at the construction site of the crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand. The crematorium for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be completed in September, before it is put to use during a five-day royal funeral scheduled from October 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Workers are seen on scaffoldings at the construction site of the crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2017. The crematorium for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be completed in September, before it is put to use during a five-day royal funeral scheduled from October 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Workers clear waste materials at the construction site of the crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2017. The crematorium for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be completed in September, before it is put to use during a five-day royal funeral scheduled from October 25 to 29.(Xinhua/Li Mangmang)