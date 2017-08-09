6.6-magnitude earthquake hits Xinjiang after deadly quake in Sichuan previous night

Photo: People's Daily Online
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region on Wednesday morning.
The earthquake jolted Jinghe county in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday, said China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicenter was at 44.27 degrees north latitude and 82.89 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 11 km, the center said in a statement. No casualties have been reported as of press time.
Residents in the regional capital of Urumqi and Shihezi in northern Xinjiang, which are respectively about 400 kilometers and 280 kilometers away from Jinghe, felt strong tremors.
A tourist surnamed Chen in Yining, which is some 200 kilometers from Jinghe, told the Global Times that she was awoken by the earthquake and ran downstairs with other tourists in that hotel.
"The bathroom ceiling and the window were all shaking violently for about 20 seconds, and people were just terrified." Chen said.
Northwest Xinjiang's Jinghe county has a population of about 140,000.
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night killed 13 and injured 175 in Jiuzhaigou county in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the publicity bureau of Aba Prefecture, Sichuan, said on its Sina Weibo.
Related News: Small casualties reported from Xinjiang 6.6-magnitude quake
Photo: People's Daily Online
Photo: People's Daily Online
Photo: People's Daily Online
Photo: People's Daily Online