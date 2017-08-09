Companies assess impact of earthquake, assist rescue operations

Dozens of domestic companies said Wednesday that they are still accessing their business operations in a remote region of Southwest China's Sichuan Province that was struck by a severe earthquake and have joined rescue and relief operations there.



Several of them said that so far there has been no impact on their assets in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the region on Tuesday night, killing 13 and injuring more than 170 people as of noon on Wednesday.



More than 20 centrally administered State-owned companies, including China Railway Construction Corp, State Grid and China Mobile, are assisting the ongoing rescue and relief effort, according to a statement from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on Wednesday.



China Railway told the Global Times that the company is currently accessing all of its business operations in and around the region and so far, there have been no casualties or property losses.



China Three Gorges Group also told the Global Times that its business operations in Sichuan have not been affected. China Communications Construction Co also said its operations have not been affected.



At least three publicly traded companies, which are located or have assets in the region, said their business operations have not been affected.



Sichuan Minjiang Hydropower Co, which is said to be the only company in Aba that is listed on the A-Share market, said it has no investment in the region and therefore the earthquake has not impacted its business operations, the Shanghai Securities News reported.



Shares of Minjiang Hydropower on the Shanghai Stock Exchange saw a slight drop in prices on Wednesday morning, trading 2.46 percent lower than the previous closing at around 1:24 pm.



Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co, which has a mining unit in Aba, also said in a statement on Wednesday that it has no investment or assets in the earthquake-stricken area and business operations remain unaffected. The share price for the company was up 1.17 percent at around 1: 14 pm.



Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, which reportedly has several assets in the region, also said in a statement that there have been no reports of any casualties or property losses from its subsidiaries. It added that there has been no "negative impact" on its business operation. Its share price was up 1.22 percent at around 11:44 am.





