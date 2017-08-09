Santiago mayor thanks China for donating bicycles to police

A new donation of Chinese bicycles to be used on local police patrols was formalized Tuesday in a ceremony headed by Felipe Alessandri, the mayor of Santiago, and Chinese Ambassador to Chile Li Baorong.



"Today, we are completing a dream for Santiago by receiving a donation of 10 bicycles from China," said Alessandri.



The mayor mentioned Chinese donations, including one by the Chinese community in Santiago, namely repainting the city's Museum of Contemporary Art.



"Shops appreciate the patrols by Carabineros (police) by bicycle as they offer a sense of security to residents and visitors to the capital," Alessandri said.



The bicycles will help to increase patrols in crowded places and reduce crime and insecurity.



"We thank once again the Chinese government, through its ambassador Li Baorong, for the donation of the bicycles. The Chinese community is very important to us. They are very active residents in our municipality," the mayor said.



For his part, Li said he appreciated the collaboration between the Chinese embassy and the city of Santiago, "where the Chinese community has the best conditions to live and work in the capital."



"I have had the pleasure to deliver a modest donation of bicycles and I hope it may serve the work of our friends, the Carabineros," Li said.



He said, "the donation is not only an expression of solidarity and support from the Chinese community, but a profound appreciation from our community to the city."



Li also said that Chile and China are celebrating the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2017.



"We already have a comprehensive strategic partnership and know that, in order to have even better relations, we need the support of the entire Chilean population," Li said.

