4 Pakistani soldiers die in terrorist attack: army

Pakistan army says that an officer and three soldiers were killed in exchange of firing in the country's northwest early Wednesday.



The clash took place after the security personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation against a terrorist hideout in Upper Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.



The terrorists opened fire as the security team conducted the raid at village Sherotkai in the outskirts of Timergara, a major town in the region, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.



One of two suicide bombers present in hideout exploded himself while the other one got killed in exchange of fire. One terrorist was apprehended during the operation, the army said.



"An officer and three soldiers sacrificed their lives while foiling a devastating terrorist activity," it said.



No group has yet made any statement on its involvement.



The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had previously been active in Dir district, parts of which border with Afghanistan, however, the security forces have cleared most of the areas.

