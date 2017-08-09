Southwestern county holds fungi contest

Visitors look at a lingzhi mushroom at a fungi contest in Nanhua County, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Aug. 8, 2017. Ten types of wild fungi were on display during the contest. Fungi are an important ingredient in local cuisines in China. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

