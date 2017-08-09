Summer carnival held on bank of Leman Lake during Geneva Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/9 15:02:02

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

Posted in: CULTURE & LEISURE,ARTS
blog comments powered by Disqus