Summer carnival held on bank of Leman Lake during Geneva Festival

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

The long-exposure photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows an illuminated ferris wheel at a summer carnival held on the bank of Leman Lake during the Geneva Festival in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)