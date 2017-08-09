Aftermath of 7.0-magnitude quake in Jiuzhaigou, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/9 15:03:47

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows the scenic spot of Wuhua Lake in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. After a 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Jiuzhaigou County, staff members of the scenic spot started searching for the missing, paying close attention to the quake. (Xinhua/Sang Ji)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows the road damaged by earthquake in the scenic spot of Wuhua Lake in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. After a 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Jiuzhaigou County, staff members of the scenic spot started searching for the missing, paying close attention to the quake. (Xinhua/Sang Ji)


 


 

SOCIETY,CHINA
