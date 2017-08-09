Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast holds Yunnan Food Festival

Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast

August is the rainy season and also the season for Yunnan wild mushrooms. The Bite of Yunnan Food Festival is being held from August 7 to 20 at Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast. The Chef who is from Yunnan will create authentic Yunnan cuisine for the customers.The high nutritional value of the wild mushroom with a variety of cooking methods is the main feature of the Yunnan Food Festival. Dishes like pan fried mat stake mushroom, sautéed shrimp with morel mushroom, sautéed porcini mushroom with bell pepper, marinated shredded chicken with lime, lemon grass and marinated deer horn mushroom are all recommended by the chef and are promised to bring guests a memorable experience through a delectable Yunnan food journey.