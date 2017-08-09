DPRK warns of preemptive strikes against Guam after Trump threatens 'fire and fury'

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has warned of making preemptive strikes against the US military base of Guam in the Pacific, after two US strategic bombers were sent again Tuesday to South Korea to stage mock nuclear bomb droppings on DPRK strategic targets, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Wednesday.
This came on the same day when US President Donald Trump
threatened the DPRK with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if, he said, the DPRK does not stop making threats with nuclear and missile weapons.
The KCNA quoted a spokesman of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) as saying late Tuesday that DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un has "recommended examination of a powerful and effective action plan for containing the US imperialists' aggression hardware, as the US forces are resorting to inappropriate and reckless military actions in the sensitive area."
"The KPA Strategic Force is now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 in order to contain the US major military bases on Guam, including the Anderson Air Force Base," said the spokesman.
The spokesman said the US B-1B strategic bombers, which are based in Guam, are "getting on the nerves of the DPRK and threatening and blackmailing it through their frequent visits to the sky above South Korea."
"The plan is to be soon reported to the Supreme Commander (Kim Jong Un) soon after going through full examination and completion and will be put into practice in a multi-concurrent and consecutive way any moment once Kim Jong Un, supreme commander of the nuclear force of the DPRK, makes a decision," said the spokesman.
In another stern statement, another spokesman for the General Staff of the KPA said Tuesday that "the US war-thirsty forces are engrossed in war hysteria without discretion" and this would only bring a "miserable end to the American Empire."
"In the US, Trump is talking rhetoric without hesitation that 'he will not rule out a war against the north rather than taking a folded-arm approach towards its development of long-range nuclear missile advancing with a rapid speed,'" the KCNA quoted the spokesman as saying.
He said the United States is preparing for an all-out war against the DPRK as it is mobilizing its army, navy, marines, air force and psychological forces around the Korean peninsula.
"Under the prevailing grave situation, the General Staff of the KPA clarifies at home and abroad its resolute stand as follows to mercilessly smash all sorts of military provocation, being planned by the US imperialist warmongers," he said.
The KPA will start retaliatory operation "once a slight sign of the US provocation scheming to dare carry out a beheading operation against the supreme headquarters of the Korean revolution out of wild calculation is detected," said the spokesman.
The move also took place days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to reinforce economic sanctions against the DPRK for its nuclear and missile program.
The DPRK has condemned the resolution and vowed to further strengthen its nuclear capabilities.