Russian lawmaker proposes to impose sanctions on American products

Russia should replace everyday products of American mass brands with Russia-made items in response to new anti-Russia sanctions, a Russian lawmaker proposed here Tuesday."Our shop shelves are full of foreign brands. Why do we need PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Mars corporations' products in Russia? Home producers of non-alcoholic drinks, dairy, snacks and confectionery will happily fill the Russian market with their products," said Sergey Mironov, A Just Russia party leader said in a statement.The lawmaker also said there are no economic grounds to keep more than a quarter of Russia's international reserves in US securities and suggested withdrawing Russian foreign exchange reserves from the US Treasury bonds in retaliation against sanctions targeting Russia.A Just Russia was formed in 2006 as a result of a merger of three parties. Currently, A Just Russia holds 23 of the 450 seats in the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.On Aug. 2, US President Donald Trump signed a sanctions bill against Russia, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).