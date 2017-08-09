Russian lawmaker proposes to impose sanctions on American products

Russia should replace everyday products of American mass brands with Russia-made items in response to new anti-Russia sanctions, a Russian lawmaker proposed here Tuesday.
"Our shop shelves are full of foreign brands. Why do we need PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Mars corporations' products in Russia? Home producers of non-alcoholic drinks, dairy, snacks and confectionery will happily fill the Russian market with their products," said Sergey Mironov, A Just Russia party leader said in a statement.
The lawmaker also said there are no economic grounds to keep more than a quarter of Russia's international reserves in US securities and suggested withdrawing Russian foreign exchange reserves from the US Treasury bonds in retaliation against sanctions targeting Russia.
A Just Russia was formed in 2006 as a result of a merger of three parties. Currently, A Just Russia holds 23 of the 450 seats in the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.
On Aug. 2, US President Donald Trump
signed a sanctions bill against Russia, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).