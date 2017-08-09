Brazilian president's defense team seeks suspension of prosecutor-general

Brazilian President Michel Temer's defense team requested on Tuesday the suspension of prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot, who charged Temer with corruption in May.



The petition filed by Temer's lawyer, Antonio Claudio Mariz de Oliveira, was sent to Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, the judge who is in charge of investigating a broad corruption ring involving dozens of politicians and business figures in Brazil.



According to Mariz, Janot, who has charged the president with bribe-taking and has said more charges are to come, was acting in a way that "greatly exceeds the constitutional and legal limits inherent to the position he occupies."



Mariz added that "this is clearly not a mere institutional action," suggesting that Janot's charges against Temer were politically motivated.



Janot charged Temer with passive corruption after executives of JBS,a meat conglomerate, admitted to paying bribes to Temer since 2010 and turned in a tape in which the president appeared to approve the bribery of public officials. During the process, Janot described Temer as the "head of a criminal organization."



Although the Chamber of Deputies voted to block corruption charges against Temer, Janot appears to be preparing more charges against the president for obstruction of justice, racketeering and illicit association before the prosecutor-general's mandate ends in September.



Mariz also wrote that "the excessive number of interviews, the excessive number of speeches, of public appearances, is not in keeping...with the low profile expected of a representative of the prosecutor-general's office."

