UPLI Bootcamp holds roundtable

Photo: Courtesy of Constantin Colberg

Constantin Colberg, a body builder, personal trainer and founder of the UPLI Bootcamp, held Sports and Fitness Roundtable Beijing on August 2.More than 20 leading people from home and abroad involved in industries including sports instruments, fitness, surfing, golf, squash, tennis and sports filmmaking attended. An athlete who has two Asian Championship gold medals in classic bodybuilding also joined.Some special guests shared their business experiences, including Grace Lu, the CEO of purejoy.com, which is a platform that provides set meals for fitness and weight loss and Zhang Weiye, the brand executive of Beijing Competitor Sports Science and Technology Company, the first Chinese company working on sports nourishment supplements.Opened in 2016, the UPLI Bootcamp has grown to one of the top training locations in Beijing. It offers both group classes and personal customized sessions. The camp's mission is to efficiently get every trainee safely in shape long term and doing so in a fun environment.The camp adopts the UPLI training system, which was developed and is constantly improved by Colberg. He said his intention for hosting the roundtable is to organize a networking event for the sports and fitness industry."I want to create a platform for entrepreneurs, managers, athletes, investors and those working in or with businesses in the sports and fitness industry," he said. "It will be held once a month, and I hope to help the participants find new cooperation partners, ideas and opportunities."