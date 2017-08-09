More than 300 Taiwan tourists in quake-hit Jiuzhaigou safe: Taiwan tourism agency

A total of 341 Taiwan tourists and personnel from 19 tour groups in Jiuzhaigou were safe and none were injured following Tuesday's earthquake, the island's tourism bureau said Wednesday.



After consulting the local tourism association, 19 tour groups from a dozen travel agencies were in Jiuzhaigou in southwest China's Sichuan province when the earthquake hit the area Tuesday evening. All 341 were confirmed safe, according to the bureau.



As of Wednesday morning, the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 13, with 175 people injured.



The island's local government issued a statement earlier Wednesday, expressing sadness for the victims and expressing willingness to help with relief efforts.



"We are willing to help and provide all necessary assistance," the statement said, "As we send our condolences and concern to the victims, we also pray that people in areas hit by the earthquake can rebuild their homes as soon as possible."

