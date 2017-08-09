Airstrike kills two IS militants in eastern Afghanistan

Two Islamic State (IS) militants were killed following an airstrike in restive eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Wednesday, the command of Afghan Special Forces said.



"Two armed members of Daesh (Arabic acronym for IS) were killed after Afghan Special Forces conducted an airstrike in Achin district, Nangarhar province on Wednesday," Afghanistan Operational Coordination Group (AOCG) said in a statement.



Achin is the stronghold of IS militants in the province, 120 km east of the Afghan capital Kabul. It has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants since the emergence of IS there in early 2015.



In addition, a Taliban militants' landmine and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) building factory was destroyed in an AOCG-led airstrike in Maywand district, southern Kandahar province on Tuesday, according to the statement.



Militancy traditionally gets momentum in spring and summer commonly known as fighting season in Afghanistan.

