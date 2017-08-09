3 militants killed, local Taliban leaders arrested in northern Afghanistan

Three militants were killed and three key Afghan Taliban local leaders detained during an operation in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, an official said Wednesday.



The security operation was conducted by Afghan Special Forces in Larkhabi village, Gortipa district on Tuesday and one militant was also wounded, Nastraullah Jamshidi, a press officer of Army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua.



Without disclosing the name of the captured Taliban, the army official said that three members of Taliban military commission have been arrested after the raid.



Located a few kilometers out of provincial capital Kunduz city, Gortipa is a militant-troubled district, where tens of households had fled during the past several years of conflicts.



Fighting has escalated in Afghanistan as the Taliban insurgency spreads from its traditional strongholds in the south and east to the once peaceful northern region, where Taliban have been recruiting from the youths.

