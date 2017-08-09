9 killed, 15 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

At least nine people were killed and 15 others injured Wednesday after a mini-bus fell into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The accident took place in mountainous Mahore of Reasi district, about 210 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Today a tempo traveller (a type of mini-bus) skidded off the mountainous road at Chachii Nala, Jamsalaan in Reasi, killing nine people on spot and injuring 15 others," a police official posted at police control room Jammu told Xinhua.



"The injured have been removed to hospital and condition of some of them has been stated to be critical."



The cause of accident was being ascertained, police said.



According to officials, the vehicle was carrying local passengers from neighbouring district of Rajouri.



Deadly road accidents are common in India due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

