Israel strikes Hamas positions in Gaza after rocket firing

An Israeli official said Israel's air force struck Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, injuring three Palestinians.



A military spokesperson said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel on Tuesday night. The rocket hit an open field in the regional council of Hof Ashkelon in southern Israel, causing no injuries or damage.



No organization has claimed responsibility for the firing.



Several hours later, an "Israel Air Force aircraft targeted two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip," the spokesperson said.



According to Palestinian media, one of the strikes targeted the refugee camp of al-Shati, home to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Two people were seriously wounded and another sustained light injuries, local media reported.



"This was crossing a dangerous line that Israel will bear the consequences," Hamas said in a statement after the Israeli assault. "We will not allow Gaza to be turned into a testing field for Israeli ammunition."



Since Israel concluded its 51-day military campaign in Gaza in the summer of 2014, rocket fire from the enclave has continued sporadically in southern Israel, usually causing no injuries or damage.



Israel has repeatedly said it holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, responsible for the firing and often retaliates by attacking Hamas positions.

