Big names in art world flock to Cuba’s first contemporary art space

For decades, Cubans have been used to hearing the revolutionary slogan "La lucha continua," or "the struggle goes on."



Now the first ever international contemporary art space on the island has been dubbed "Arte Continua," or "art goes on," reflecting the changes shaping Havana.



It is an offshoot of a project called "Galleria Continua" which started when Italians Mario Cristiani, Lorenzo Fiaschi and Maurizio Rigillo had the idea of setting up contemporary art spaces in the most unlikely places, starting in 1990 in the medieval Italian village of San Gimignano.



They scored a notable coup when they installed a gallery in China in 2005.



The Havana space includes work from big names including Michelangelo Pistoletto, Daniel Buren of France, British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor, India's Shilpa Gupta and the late Greek-Italian artist Jannis Kounellis.



As well as sculptures, the space will feature musical events, dance, theater and photographic and architectural exhibits.



"We are the first non-Cuban exhibition space in Cuba," said Luisa Ausenda, one of the organizers of "Arte Continua," boasting of the project's pioneering, non-profit role.



Under a deal with the Cuban authorities, the pieces on display will not be for sale.





