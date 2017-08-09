Five killed in road accident in northern India

At least five people have been killed and two others injured in a road accident in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a local police official said Wednesday.



"The accident occurred late Tuesday night when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Mohammadi-Shahjahanpur Road in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri area," the police officer said.



While five people, including a woman and a child, died on the spot, those injured have been admitted to a local hospital, the official said.



All the victims were occupants of the SUV, the official said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, he said.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents occur often due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

