Traditional Bouyei ethnic wedding held in SW China's Guizhou

Bouyei women make Bouyei-style turban for brides in Bouyei and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2017. A total of 99 couples from all over the country participated in the traditional wedding of Bouyei ethnic group in Zhenfeng County on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Zeyu)

The Buyi folk musicians play to guide the new couples in Bouyei and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2017. A total of 99 couples from all over the country participated in the traditional wedding of Bouyei ethnic group in Zhenfeng County on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Zeyu)

Bridal sedan chairs leave for the wedding ceremony in Bouyei and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2017. A total of 99 couples from all over the country participated in the traditional wedding of Bouyei ethnic group in Zhenfeng County on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Zeyu)