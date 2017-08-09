China to establish 1st Mars simulation base in Qinghai

Photo taken on July 24, 2017 shows a view of the red cliff region in Da Qaidam (also known as Dachaidan) district in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. China's first Mars simulation base will be established here according to the local government. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingzhe)

Scientists inspect in the red cliff region in Da Qaidam (also known as Dachaidan) district in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2017. China's first Mars simulation base will be established here according to the local government. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingzhe)