Happy birthday:



It will be best if you have the support of others when it comes to implementing your plans, but not everyone will agree with what you have in mind. Focus your efforts on winning over key allies and things should end up swinging your way in the end. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 11, 17.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A friendship may develop into something more under the right circumstances. This could be a good or bad thing depending on how you look at it. Life will end up passing you by if you do not make the effort to get out of the house today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Someone is trying to pull you out of your cozy and familiar cocoon. Instead of resisting, why not throw caution to the wind and see where they want to take you? Be careful when taking out loans. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able make a difference in someone's life by dedicating your time and energy to charitable activities. You will have a small window of time to act on a financial opportunity that is coming your way, so make sure you act fast. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Tonight will be the perfect time for a nice lazy evening at home. The joy of cooking cannot compare to the joy of ordering out! Romantic gestures will be doubly effective today. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not hesitate to try something unusual or daring today. This should be a day for experimentation and trying new things. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do your best to maintain a low profile today. This is not a good time for you to be front and center. An interesting encounter will take place on public transportation. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although things are getting better, it may take a few more days for those gray skies to clear. Patience will help see you through this trying time. If you focus your time and energy on education, you will be well rewarded. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You may realize that a work relationship is taking on a romantic edge. Consider things carefully before you make any commitments. A situation like this could easily damage your reputation. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You may find yourself facing some unusual legal or financial circumstances. Careful research will be needed if you want to successfully navigate these strange waters. Your persistent nature has made you a likely candidate for a promotion. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Some major changes are happening behind the scenes at work. Take care not to put too much faith in rumors. The tension in the air has everyone blindly guessing what the future will bring. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Pour some extra energy into a professional venture that interests you. Go with the flow today, because conflict will only end up wearing you out. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will feel energetic and refreshed today. For the first time in a long while you have stopped worrying about things beyond your control. ✭✭✭