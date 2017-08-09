puzzle
ACROSS
1 Piece of software
4 Post-revolution group in charge
9 Crippled
14 Dude or pal
15 Bagel choice
16 Beleaguered mission of 1836
17 Features of a popular flag
20 Climbs
21 Like man's best friend
22 Couples
23 Part of a generic dog bark
24 California wine valley
27 Ambulance letters
28 Kind of party
30 Was seen on TV
31 Words before "new standard"
33 Plural pronoun
34 Sunglasses, in slang
35 Thing acquired after a day at the beach?
38 Quilt relative
41 Mineral that contains metal
42 Well-known role for a ballerina
46 Where someone will do the 'do
47 Rice Krispies sound
48 Have regrets concerning
49 Get milk out of a pitcher
50 Thing in the sky for dreamers
51 Shimmery, wavy silk
53 Thing underfoot?
55 Called off a mission
57 Certain colorful duck
60 Hill, to a pitcher
61 Important person in a hospital
62 Residential suffix
63 What doctors order
64 Pesky insects
65 "Devine" one of a film title
DOWN
1 Files roughly
2 Suppose
3 One means to get the word out
4 Lennon and millions more
5 Any apartment, to the super
6 What annoying people pick
7 Little piggie, for one
8 Not digital, as a watch
9 Disney dog
10 Natives of Tirana
11 Another type of duck
12 Bird similar to an ostrich
13 Female kangaroo
18 Tie the knot
19 Not before or after
23 Where the fight rages on
25 ___ Wee Reese of the Baseball Hall of Fame
26 Classified material?
28 "Any day now ..."
29 Large cask
30 "You can't fool me!"
32 Detestable
34 Stairway part
36 Jogged
37 Historical period
38 Egypt's bane
39 Schwarz with the toys
40 Muscle for bums?
43 Type of vote
44 Excessively ornamented, especially with gold
45 Heckled or teased
47 Stuff of vinyl on many homes
50 Offering from a friendly dog
51 Methods, as of transportation
52 Leftover scrap of food
54 Finishes the finale
55 Indian tourist city
56 Word used when there is none better?
57 Clock standard, briefly
58 Fish eggs
59 "Lilies of the Field" extra
solution