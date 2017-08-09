Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/9 17:23:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Piece of software

  4 Post-revolution group in charge

  9 Crippled

 14 Dude or pal

 15 Bagel choice

 16 Beleaguered mission of 1836

 17 Features of a popular flag

 20 Climbs

 21 Like man's best friend

 22 Couples

 23 Part of a generic dog bark

 24 California wine valley

 27 Ambulance letters

 28 Kind of party

 30 Was seen on TV

 31 Words before "new standard"

 33 Plural pronoun

 34 Sunglasses, in slang

 35 Thing acquired after a day at the beach?

 38 Quilt relative

 41 Mineral that contains metal

 42 Well-known role for a ballerina

 46 Where someone will do the 'do

 47 Rice Krispies sound

 48 Have regrets concerning

 49 Get milk out of a pitcher

 50 Thing in the sky for dreamers

 51 Shimmery, wavy silk

 53 Thing underfoot?

 55 Called off a mission

 57 Certain colorful duck

 60 Hill, to a pitcher

 61 Important person in a hospital

 62 Residential suffix

 63 What doctors order

 64 Pesky insects

 65 "Devine" one of a film title

DOWN

  1 Files roughly

  2 Suppose

  3 One means to get the word out

  4 Lennon and millions more

  5 Any apartment, to the super

  6 What annoying people pick

  7 Little piggie, for one

  8 Not digital, as a watch

  9 Disney dog

 10 Natives of Tirana

 11 Another type of duck

 12 Bird similar to an ostrich

 13 Female kangaroo

 18 Tie the knot

 19 Not before or after

 23 Where the fight rages on

 25 ___ Wee Reese of the Baseball Hall of Fame

 26 Classified material?

 28 "Any day now ..."

 29 Large cask

 30 "You can't fool me!"

 32 Detestable

 34 Stairway part

 36 Jogged

 37 Historical period

 38 Egypt's bane

 39 Schwarz with the toys

 40 Muscle for bums?

 43 Type of vote

 44 Excessively ornamented, especially with gold

 45 Heckled or teased

 47 Stuff of vinyl on many homes

 50 Offering from a friendly dog

 51 Methods, as of transportation

 52 Leftover scrap of food

 54 Finishes the finale

 55 Indian tourist city

 56 Word used when there is none better?

 57 Clock standard, briefly

 58 Fish eggs

 59 "Lilies of the Field" extra

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus