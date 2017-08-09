puzzle





ACROSS



1 Piece of software



4 Post-revolution group in charge



9 Crippled



14 Dude or pal



15 Bagel choice



16 Beleaguered mission of 1836



17 Features of a popular flag



20 Climbs



21 Like man's best friend



22 Couples



23 Part of a generic dog bark



24 California wine valley



27 Ambulance letters



28 Kind of party



30 Was seen on TV



31 Words before "new standard"



33 Plural pronoun



34 Sunglasses, in slang



35 Thing acquired after a day at the beach?



38 Quilt relative



41 Mineral that contains metal



42 Well-known role for a ballerina



46 Where someone will do the 'do



47 Rice Krispies sound



48 Have regrets concerning



49 Get milk out of a pitcher



50 Thing in the sky for dreamers



51 Shimmery, wavy silk



53 Thing underfoot?



55 Called off a mission



57 Certain colorful duck



60 Hill, to a pitcher



61 Important person in a hospital



62 Residential suffix



63 What doctors order



64 Pesky insects



65 "Devine" one of a film title

DOWN



1 Files roughly



2 Suppose



3 One means to get the word out



4 Lennon and millions more



5 Any apartment, to the super



6 What annoying people pick



7 Little piggie, for one



8 Not digital, as a watch



9 Disney dog



10 Natives of Tirana



11 Another type of duck



12 Bird similar to an ostrich



13 Female kangaroo



18 Tie the knot



19 Not before or after



23 Where the fight rages on



25 ___ Wee Reese of the Baseball Hall of Fame



26 Classified material?



28 "Any day now ..."



29 Large cask



30 "You can't fool me!"



32 Detestable



34 Stairway part



36 Jogged



37 Historical period



38 Egypt's bane



39 Schwarz with the toys



40 Muscle for bums?



43 Type of vote



44 Excessively ornamented, especially with gold



45 Heckled or teased



47 Stuff of vinyl on many homes



50 Offering from a friendly dog



51 Methods, as of transportation



52 Leftover scrap of food



54 Finishes the finale



55 Indian tourist city



56 Word used when there is none better?



57 Clock standard, briefly



58 Fish eggs



59 "Lilies of the Field" extra





solution





