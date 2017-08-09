People mark national Fitness Day around China

People practise Taichi to mark the national Fitness Day, in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

A yoga lover practises at an ecological park in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2017, the national Fitness Day. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)

People perform waist drum dance in Rong'an County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

Students perform hip-hop dance in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2017, the national Fitness Day. (Xinhua/Long Yuanbin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows people practising yoga to mark the national Fitness Day, in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang WenBin)