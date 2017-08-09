First official Shanghai English map launched

Shanghai Municipal Institute of Surveying and Mapping recently launched the first-ever authorized English-language map of Shanghai. The map can be purchased at bookstores and will be presented at this year's Shanghai Book Fair.



"We started doing field investigations and preparation work for the map in 2015. My colleagues and I sent out lots of surveys to learn expats' preferences about the city," said Li Chenhong, who worked on the project. "We visited almost all bars, cafes and traditional Chinese restaurants favored by foreigners."



To create an informative, user-friendly map, Li and her team drew inspiration from 300 other maps from 30 different countries.



In terms of their motivation to create this map, Li said most other English maps on the market are of poor content and quality, or are more like advertising than a standardized map. "I cannot believe in a metropolis like Shanghai, there has never before been an authorized English-language map," Li added.





