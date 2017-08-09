Bogus Shanghai Disney Resort jobs abound

"Security guards at Shanghai Disney Resort needed. The monthly salary is 7,000 yuan ($1,048.19) with free meals and accommodation," and other similar job ads claiming to be from Shanghai Disney Resort recently appeared on recruiting website Ganji.com.



A non-Shanghainese woman told Jiefang Daily that after following the application guidelines on Ganji, she was cheated out of 800 yuan. Journalists later found out that the job ad was released by a group of professional swindlers.



The swindlers also set up bogus interview centers in Songjiang district, where each day more than a hundred job applicants were cheated. To dig out the truth, one journalist disguised himself as a job applicant and attended an interview. He was asked to pay 170 yuan for a health check and 500 yuan as a "deposit" if he wanted the job.





