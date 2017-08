Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"No Shanghainese travelers were injured in the earthquake."At 9 pm on August 8, a 7.0-magnitude quake hit Jiuzhaigou county, a popular tourist destination in southwest China's Sichuan Province. According to Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration, over 5,000 group-travel tourists organized by Shanghai-based travel agencies were visiting Jiuzhaigou and its famous park when the earthquake struck. No travelers from Shanghai were reported injured or dead.