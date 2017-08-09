Car hits French soldiers, flees scene

A vehicle burst into a group of French sentinel operation soldiers Wednesday morning in northwestern Paris and injured six before fleeing the scene.



Police said two of the six were seriously injured, the other four slightly.



The mayor of the commune Levallois-Perret Patrick Balkany described the act as "intolerable aggression," saying "I find it shameful."



Balkany said a BMW parked in an alley drove into the soldiers as they left their barracks to go on patrol duty at 8:15 am (0715 GMT).



Police said an investigation is in progress. The driver and the vehicle are actively being sought by the French authorities.

