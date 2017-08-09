Vietnam issues commemorative ASEAN stamp

Vietnam and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) have issued postage stamps themed "National Flower" to mark ASEAN's 50th founding anniversary, the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group said on Wednesday.
The Vietnamese stamp features pink lotus which shows the culture, characteristics and spirit of the Vietnamese people, the group said, adding that the stamp also includes "ASEAN Post," the logo designed by a Vietnamese painter and used by ASEAN countries in their joint stamp sets.
This is the first time that ASEAN countries have released joint stamp sets.
Earlier, they agreed to biennially issue a common stamp which features a topic chosen by them, with a typical image of the issuing country, and the logo.
The Vietnamese stamp is now available at post offices nationwide at a selling price of 3,000 Vietnamese dong (13 US cents). Its first day cover is also available for sales.
Established on Aug. 8, 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.