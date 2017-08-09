Three militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Three militants were killed Wednesday in a fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The gunfight between militants and government forces broke out at Gulabbag-Tral of Pulwama district, about 32 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Three militants were killed today in a gunfight with police and army in Tral," a police spokesman said, adding "the operation is underway in the area."



Police said the search and cordon in the area was launched on specific intelligence information suggesting presence of militants.



"The hiding militants opened fire on the joint search party, triggering a gunfight, during which three militants were eliminated," the spokesman said. "The identity of slain militants and their group affiliation is being ascertained."



During the past two weeks there has been an increase in the gunfights in region.



Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

