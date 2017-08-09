New theater showcase China Focus debuts at Edinburgh Fringe

Luocha Land performed by the National Theatre of China Photo: Courtesy of Branding Shanghai











China Focus marked the launch of its inaugural annual theater showcase at the Edinburgh Fringe over the weekend.



The event kicked off the run of seven top Chinese productions at the UK's famous theater festival, including Luocha Land performed by the National Theatre of China, The Dreamer by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, musical China Goes Pop staged by the China Arts and Entertainment Group and The Boor, a traditional Peking Opera production by the Shanghai Theatre Academy.



These award-winning contemporary shows fuse traditional Chinese opera, dance, acrobatics, shadow art, as well as modern jazz and pop music.



Xiang Xiaowei, minister counselor of cultural affairs at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the UK, said, "The collaborations between China and Edinburgh festivals can be seen as one of the wonderful movements in the symphony of China-UK cultural exchange."



This celebration of excellence in Chinese theater and dramatic production coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Edinburgh Festival is an open platform with rich and colorful art styles that encourages new talents and promotes artistic quality.



Li Ming, vice president of the Center for the China Shanghai International Arts Festival as well as the organizer of China Focus, said at the launch ceremony for the event, "We will put on more than 60 performances for spectators, some of them professional artists themselves, from all around the world."



"China Focus 2017 shines a light on the diversity of art from China, and the potential for Chinese performing arts in the future," Li said.



"The openness and tolerance embodied by Edinburgh Festival Fringe represent a wonderful opportunity for us to make new friends, listen to more feedback, and begin future collaborations," he explained.



China Focus is scheduled to end on August 28.



