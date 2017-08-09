New TV series keeps famous red classic in vogue

Promotional material for Tracks in the Snowy Forest Photo: IC

Among all the red classics, Tracks in the Snowy Forest is probably one of the most popular stories. While the original 1957 novel and subsequent film adaptation in 1960 created a fan base among the elderly generation, Hong Kong director Hark Tui's 2014 action film adaptation The Taking of Tiger Mountain brought a modern vision to telling the perpetual red story. Now, this year's 64-episode TV series Tracks in the Snowy Forest, which debuted on July 16, is now bringing younger generations together with their parents with a more detailed and modern take on this story.According to a demographic analysis on iqiyi.com, the platform on which the series is available for streaming, viewers 25-30 years old make up a majority of the audience at 28 percent, followed by the 40 and above audience at 25 percent. These numbers might present a better picture when compared to the audience that is currently watching the 2003 TV drama version of the story, whose major audience (34 percent) on iQiyi consists of people in their 40s."I know that quite a few viewers born in the 2000s are watching as well," Jin Shuhui, the director of the current version, told the Beijing News in a recent interview. "Most of them watched because of their parents… but later came to love the show."Jin added that they did not go out of their way to target younger viewers, "we did not choose pop idols with the highest pedigree to star in the show."This does not mean that some casting decisions haven't drawn attention to the show.The acting debut of transgender star Jin Xing, a former ballet dancer and army colonel, was highly anticipated by audiences. However, after the show debuted, some viewers have criticized her performance of a female bandit by calling it utterly exaggerated.Currently, the new series, which has released 50 episodes so far, has a 6.5/10 on Chinese media review site Douban from 1,003 netizens. Though this is lower than the 2003 TV version (7.2/10) and the 1960 film version (7.6/10) in general, the show seems to have established a strong fan base among younger viewers.Praising the show for staying true to the original novel, post-1990 viewer Xiao Na from Jining, Shandong Province, told the Global Times that she felt the acting on the show was top notch. "My mother, father, as well as my cousin who is attending primary school watch the show together."Tian Qin, a viewer from Shenyang, Liaoning Province, which is close to the location where the red classic is set, said that his mother had a hard time absorbing the new cast, but now "she's kind of a fan as well."