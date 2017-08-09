Women appeal after conviction for being ‘mafia-like’ debt collectors

Elderly women dance with bamboo batons on a square in Shanghai in August 4. Photo: IC

Just days after residents of Shangqiu, Central China's Henan Province complained that the construction of a nearby high-rise had put their homes in the shade, a group of middle-aged women descended on their compound, shouting and yelling into loudspeakers.Some of these women, commonly known in China as dama, literally "big mothers," told residents not to challenge the high-rise's developer.When one resident refused, the foul-mouthed dama shoved him, but he dared not respond in kind. "What if one of them suddenly collapsed and pretended to be hurt?" he said.A local police investigation found that around 30 unemployed women in their 50s had formed an illegal debt-collecting gang which had engaged in various kinds of disputes, including those related to demolition and medical issues. They settled the disputes through violence and intimidation.The 14 main members of the group were sentenced to up to 11 years in prison by a Henan court on July 5 for organizing and joining a "mafia-like" gang and for their provocative and disturbing behavior.Gao Yun (pseudonym), one member of the gang who is now out on bail after receiving a five-year jail term, admitted to The Beijing News that the group broke the law but denied that they were mafia-like.Gao, from Liuzhuang village in Shangqiu, is blind due to complications arising from diabetes. She started debt-collecting three years ago out of boredom, as at that time her husband had died and her daughter had left the village to seek work."I had nothing to do. And I would join in when my friends asked me, it's fun," she said, adding that she was offered free meals by the people who hired the gang or their victims. Usually, Gao and her colleagues were hired to collect debts by their relatives.Another one of the middle-aged toughs, Su Muxiang (pseudonym), 61, had a breast removed due to cancer.Su's son told The Beijing News that Shangqiu is home to many groups like his mom's, and they are led by people living with HIV, people with disabilities or elderly people.Liuzhuang, a suburban village, is 10 kilometers away from the Shangqiu government's main office.Many villagers have now found work in construction as more and more high-rise buildings are being built in the city's suburbs. The local contractors are no strangers to debt collectors.The Beijing News reporters learned that lenders in Shangqiu find it hard to get their money back due to the volatility of the local property market.A construction materials merchant said that local police only mediate in disputes, and lawsuits are time-consuming and costly.Gao described the local debt collectors as being "only elderly ladies and no men." Men often get into fights, but not elderly, weak and disabled women, she said.Gao can made 100 to 200 yuan ($14 to $28) each day if the group managed to complete their assignment."I felt honored that a blind person like me could help others," Gao said.According to Gao, the dama gang would claim to be the friends or relatives of their employers when they go to collect debts.She said they cursed at debtors and harassed their families. "We only quarreled with them, seldom made physical contact," Gao said.But according to the court's verdict, debtors were abused, threatened, spat on, shoved and even beaten.A victim surnamed Zhao said that eight middle-aged women spat on a villager, and they ripped female debtors' clothes and took off their own clothes when clinging to male debtors.The prosecutors said that the dama gang committed provocative actions five times in 2014, 20 times in 2015, and three times in one month in 2016.Since the verdict was handed down on July 5, 12 of the 14 defendants including Gao have appealed."How could they be gangsters? The sentence was overblown!" a family members of one of the defendants was quoted as saying by The Beijing News."The dama gangsters have the features of mafia-like organization, which greatly harmed society. They should not receive leniency due to their age and gender," Li Chunguang, a Shangqiu cop was quoted as saying.The court said that the gang, which had 10 core members, made money by illegally getting involved in disputes. They organized illegal debt collections and they attacked others many times, and their illegal actions earned them the nickname of the "abusive team" in Shangqiu.The defendants' behavior qualifies as organizing and participating in a mafia-like group, the court ruled.The Beijing News