Pyramid scheme ringleaders detained after death of college graduate

A Tianjin procuratorate has approved the detention of nine ringleaders of a huge pyramid scheme on Monday, the latest chapter in the story that has unfolded after the mysterious death of recent graduate Li Wenxing.
Over 7,000 people across China are thought to be members of the Diebeilei scheme, 23 percent of whom are from the city's Jinghai district, the People's Procuratorate at Jinghai posted on its Sina Weibo on Wednesday.
Participants would pay 2,900 yuan ($434) to become members and would be told that they would eventually receive cosmetics to sell, the Shanghai Observer news website reported.
However the cosmetics would never appear and the members would instead be instructed to sign up more members in exchange for cash rewards, the Jinghai procuratorate revealed.
New members were "brainwashed," the Shanghai Observer reported. Veteran members would seize newcomers' mobile phones and isolate them from other members to prevent them from escaping.
The nine high-ranking suspects signed up nearly 400 people to the scheme since September 2016, involving some 4.9 million yuan.
The procuratorate's announcement follows the death of Li Wenxing, 23, who was lured into Diebeilei and found dead on July 14. An autopsy showed Li had drowned in a Tianjin river and his stomach was "without food."
Five other Diebeilei members who are suspected of involvement in Li's death have also been arrested as of Sunday, the China Youth Daily reported.
Diebeilei was founded around 2002, The Beijing News reported Wednesday. In 2006 it involved about 600,000 people from 20 provinces, the Shandong Province-based Qilu Evening News reported at the time.
Police investigated 2,826 pyramid schemes in 2016, 19.1 percent more than in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Public Security
.