Man caught using ambulance as ride-share taxi

A logistics driver may face charges for using the brand-new ambulance he was supposed to be delivering to make extra cash with a ride-sharing app, media reported.



Shanghai emergency services were alerted after a Didi Chuxing customer posted photos of the ambulance on Sina Weibo.



The customer had hailed what appeared in the app as a KIA brand car to travel 200-kilometers from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province to Shanghai, thepaper.cn reported.



Instead, Sina Weibo user "XimiKKb" was shocked when an ambulance arrived, complete with EMT logo and "Shanghai Emergency" written on the side, though no equipment was inside.



Shanghai Medical First Aid Center said they had ordered the ambulance - a modified van - from an outfitter in Jiangxi Province and were waiting for delivery.



In a released statement, the outfitter, owned by Jiangxi Jiangling Group, said they had hired a logistics firm to deliver the ambulance, but that it had not arrived.



The ambulance was using temporary license plate registered to the logistics company in question.



The driver has been reported to local security bureau, a statement from Jiangxi Jiangling Group released on Tuesday read.



Didi Chuxing has also promised to punish the driver accordingly, media reported.





