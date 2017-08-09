Shanghai pimps use Baidu to put vice on the map

During a recent crackdown on prostitution, Shanghai police exposed networks of sex workers that had been reaching customers through fake listings for massage parlors on Baidu Maps.



More than 2,000 listings appearing in keyword searches for "massage," "sauna" and "bathhouse" in the Shanghai area were found to be fronts for escort services, the Legal Daily reported on Wednesday.



Baidu Maps announced Wednesday on Sina Weibo that it has deleted such suspicious listings from the app, and pledged to strengthen supervision.



According to the report, such listings include incorrect or non-existent addresses.



But the names of the establishments wink to customers in the form of sexual innuendo.



When called, the provided mobile numbers connect to a dispatch, which provides a new address and phone number to prospective customers.



The services offered range from stripteases to sex, the report read.



According to one foot massage parlor owner, such escort services are rampant in the area, and they have been affecting legitimate massage businesses.



So far Shanghai police have shut down three such operations and detained over a dozen solicitors in the crackdown, the report read.



Police said they would continue the crackdown on such establishments, which due to their covert locations prove difficult to target.



Legal Daily

