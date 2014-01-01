Woman in line to vote gives birth

Some Kenyans braced long queues, others rain and chilly weather, but one woman gave birth Tuesday while in line to vote in general elections and still made sure to vote.



A heavily pregnant Paulina Chemanang was feeling fine as she left to vote early at a polling station in remote West Pokot county, she told media.



"I had no labor pains, and they just came as soon as I arrived here. I was not feeling anything since yesterday," she said.



Shortly after she arrived, she went into labor, and, with the assistance of bystanders, gave birth to a baby girl while still at the polling station.



After a trip to a local health clinic, she returned and cast her ballot.



"Now I am happy, because I have given birth and I have voted," she told the radio station. "Having given birth at a polling station is a blessing to me and I thank God."



Chemanang's Pokot ethnic group often name their children according to events or seasons, and she said she had named her daughter Chepkura, which refers to the elections in Swahili.





