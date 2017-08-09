Beijing plans for electric car charge points every 900 meters by 2020

Beijing announced plans to build electric vehicle (EV) charge points for every 900-meter radius in the city by 2020 to meet growing demand.



The Chinese capital has seen more than 130,000 EVs hit the road at the end of June, more than 80,000 of which are electric vehicles, according to the recent announcement by the Beijing Municipal Commission of City Management (BMCCM).



Currently the city boasts 90,000 public charging stations, said BMCCM official Nan Bin. Currently, a charge point can be found within a 5-kilometer radius.



The stations, such as one located near Dawang Bridge - a major intersection for commuters to Beijing's suburbs - can top off vehicles within 30 minutes. The station includes a lounge for waiting drivers.



"The station has the capacity to charge 101 EVs at the same time," said Chen Shuling, a manager on the charging station expansion project.



Users are charged up to 1.0 yuan ($0.16) per kilowatt hour and can pay through mobile platforms, explained Chen.



Beijing Morning Post

