China demands that India withdraw troops, equipment from Chinese border territory: FM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry told the Global Times on Wednesday that 53 people and a bulldozer from the Indian side remain in Chinese territory as of Monday.



"India should withdraw its troops and equipment. Regardless of how many Indian troops have trespassed into and stayed in Chinese territory, they have gravely infringed on China's sovereignty," the ministry said.



The military standoff between China and India in the Doklam region has lasted for almost two months now, and there is still no end in sight.



China has made it clear that there is no room for negotiation and the only solution is the unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from the region.

